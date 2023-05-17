Matteo Darmian praises Man United impact after Champions League win



Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has credited the Red Devils with enabling him to become the player he currently is.

Darmian spoke to reporters after Inter Milan’s Champions League semi-final win against old rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.

Darmian started the game as Inter ran out 1-0 winners and 3-0 victors on aggregate vs. the Rossoneri.

The 33-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 and went on ahead to make 92 appearances for the Red Devils.

He spent four seasons at the club before leaving in 2019 to join Parma.

Darmian excelled in Parma and earned himself an unexpected transfer to Inter Milan in 2021 after an initial loan spell.

At United, Darmian won the FA Cup, Community Shield, League Cup, and the Europa League.

The Italian was pivotal against AC Milan as he helped Inter book a place in the final of Europe’s most elite competition. In the Inter team, Darmian was joined by two other former United stars – Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku who came off the bench.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final.

Darmian thanked United for his time at the club and opined that beyond impacting him as a player, the Reds also influenced his personality.

He told Sky Sports, “I’m very happy tonight, the feeling is great because we’ve reached the final and it’s not easy to reach.

“So, we have to be happy and think about the next game and we’ll prepare for the final.

“I have to say thank you to them [United] because if I’m the player and person that I am, it’s also because of them.”

He added, “I just have to say thank you, but now I’m an Inter player and I give everything for Inter.”