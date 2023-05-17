Napoli Centre Back Kim Min-Jae says ‘yes’ to Man United over £150,000 a week deal

Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae has agreed to join Manchester United in a deal worth £150,000 a week, according to Il Mattino.

The South Korean defender has said ‘yes’ to the Red Devils and will see his current salary quadruple if a move goes ahead.

The Italian newspaper claims that Kim Min-Jae has ‘accepted the transfer’ and that United have ‘let the blue club know they will pay the full €56m clause.’

Kim moved to Serie A last summer from Turkish giants Fenerbahce for €18m as a replacement for club legend Kalidou Koulibaly and he has since been instrumental to their title winning campaign.

The South Korean has contributed to the side’s 16 clean sheets this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.

“Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game,” explains Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti. “When he starts the run with the ball at his feet, he can get it into the opposition penalty area in 5 seconds flat!”

The defender’s arrival would be timely too. United’s first choice defensive pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have found themselves absent through injury.

Harry Maguire’s stay at Old Trafford this summer is uncertain and Erik ten Hag will also be looking for an upgrade on Victor Lindelof.

Kim has also been heavily linked with various Premier League sides including Man City, Liverpool, and Tottenham amongst others.

However, Kim’s representatives recently claimed that links to Man Utd are not true with the Napoli centre-back not rushing a decision over his future.

“Currently, Kim Min-jae is focusing on finishing the season. In the case of the English Premier League, the qualification to the Champions League or the final standings have not been decided. There is no need to move.”

Luciano Spalletti’s comments back in March will excite United supporters. The Napoli manager insisted that Kim is “the best centre-back in the world.”