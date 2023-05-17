Paris Saint-Germain plotting moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen amid Man United interest



Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention to the signings of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Osimhen and Kane are reportedly on United’s transfer wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, the Red Devils will face significant competition from PSG for the two superstars.

Foot Mercato reports that football advisor Luis Campos is exploring deals for Osimhen and Kane, with PSG eager to sign a number nine.

The Ligue 1 giants have been heavily dependent on Kylian Mbappe for goals this season and the club wants to bring in someone who can support the Frenchman.

Kane’s future is the subject of intense speculation as he approaches the final year of his contract at Tottenham. To avoid losing the 29-year-old on a free at the end of next season, the Lily Whites must sell the England captain this summer.

Foot Mercato relays that Campos has already met with Kane’s representatives to assess the possibility of getting a transfer over the line.

After missing out on Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last summer, PSG are determined to land Kane.

Moving to Le Parc des Princes would almost certainly guarantee Kane trophies. He is still yet to win any at the top level.

However, with Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether PSG succeed in their efforts to convince Kane to leave England for France.

Currently, Kane who has netted 27 times in the league this season, is 50 goals shy of Shearer’s record of 260.

PSG are admirers of Osimhen, but the Parisians are not keen to meet Napoli’s astronomical price tag for the Nigerian goalscorer.

Kane is seen as the more attainable alternative.

