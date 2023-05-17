Ryan Giggs’ son signs youth contract with new Premier League rivals Sheffield United



Ryan Giggs is a member of the celebrated class of ’92 and Manchester United royalty. It’s only natural that his 16-year-old son Zach would be the heir to his United legacy.

However, Zach Giggs has chosen to chart his own path and write his story.

After four years in the Red Devils youth academy, Zach has opted to sign a youth contract with recently promoted Sheffield United.

It Is a bittersweet moment.

The Giggs legacy

Ryan Giggs spent two decades with the Red Devils – a rare display of loyalty and unwavering club dedication in today’s game. He amassed a jaw-dropping 963 appearances for United over 24 years.

Along the way, he helped United fill the trophy cabinet with 34 trophies.

The trophies included 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, four FA Cup titles, nine FA Community Shields, three Football League Cups, and one UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Intercontinental Cup.

It is an astonishing trophy haul that makes him the most decorated player from the English Premier League in history.

Giggs senior hung up his boots in 2014 after United’s 3-1 win over Hull City at Old Trafford.

Old Trafford would have loved to see the Giggs junior chase his old man’s records and achievements in the red of United.

For now, Ryan Giggs fans must make do with seeing the talented teenager in Sheffield United’s colours.

A done deal

Zach signed on the dotted line for the Blades on Tuesday after impressing during trials. His switch from Old Trafford to Bramall Lane came after his new club secured Premier League football earlier this month. Sheffield United finished second in the Championship.

Like his dad, Zach has pedigree and talent, having already played for Wales at youth level. Last September, the youngster debuted for the Wales’ under-17s in a clash against France.

Zach put pen to paper with ‘The Academy of Opportunity’ written on a wall behind him as the backdrop. The wall was plastered with pictures of Three Lions players Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Phil Jagielka. Each of the England Internationals made their way through the Blades youth system before going on to flourishing careers.

A talented prospect, Zach Giggs is sure to light up football’s stage, albeit for another club. The footballing world will undoubtedly be watching.