Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani’s 11th hour bid for Manchester United is worth $7bn



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani’s final bid for the full takeover of Manchester United is thought to be around $7bn (£5.6bn).

The Peoples Person covered a report from The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan which relayed Sheikh Jassim’s lodging of an 11th-hour bid to effectively below Sir Jim Ratcliffe out of the water and ensure that the Nine Two Foundation emerges successful in its efforts to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

The “seismic development” as described by Keegan entails an offer to clear United’s debt and invest not only in the team but also in the surrounding community.

The ball is now in the Glazers and Raine Group’s court as the protracted takeover saga takes yet another turn.

According to the reliable Ben Jacobs, the value of Sheikh Jassim’s proposal is over $7bn (£5.6bn) and is inclusive of the pledged investment.

Jacobs says, “Although the Nine Two Foundation’s latest offer has not been disclosed, my understanding is it is over $7bn (£5.6bn) all in, inclusive of the pledged investment. Bids are placed in dollars in this process.”

“Sources indicate the club valuation part is in the same ballpark as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, believed to be north of $6bn, and thus circa £5bn.”

Sources indicate the club valuation part is in the same ballpark as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, believed to be north of $6bn, and thus circa £5bn. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 16, 2023

Jacobs adds, “The pledged investment from Sheikh Jassim is understood to be $1bn (£0.8bn). Qatar side adamant again (as they were on April 28) it’s on top not inclusive.”

Like Sheikh Jassim, Sir Jim is also keen to pump in significant funds into the team as well as the community if his bid proves successful.

Ratcliffe has not included pledged investment as there is a belief at this stage of the process that such a measure is not necessary.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe hasn't disclosed any pledged investment because it is not relevant to this process. However, he also plans to invest in the club and community in addition if successful. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 16, 2023

Jacobs’s report is backed by Arabian Business who state that Sheikh Jassim has submitted an offer worth around $6.9bn to buy the Red Devils.

This figure would eclipse the $6bn world record fee for a sports team paid for NFL side the Washington Commanders.

