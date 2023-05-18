Declan Rice: Arsenal set to lodge astronomical £85m bid for Manchester United target



Arsenal are preparing to table a bid of £85 million to West Ham for the signing of England international Declan Rice.

Rice has been a long-standing reported target for Manchester United.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report from ESPN which stated United’s interest in Rice amidst the club’s limited transfer budget.

Recruiting midfielders is on Erik ten Hag’s agenda this summer and Rice is on the Dutchman’s radar.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the West Ham captain, with the Gunners set to make an offer for the 24-year-old.

The outlet reports, “Arsenal are set to bid £85 million for West Ham star Declan Rice, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The Gunners are now pushing to get a deal for Rice over the line but their opening bid will be below the £100m mark.”

“Mikel Arteta’s side are believed to be in pole position to land the midfielder who is keen to stay in London and play Champions League football, with the Gunners the only club in the capital who can provide that.”

As per Football Insider, Rice is preparing to leave the London Stadium almost a decade after joining the Hammers from Chelsea’s academy.

Despite West Ham struggling this season, Rice has still managed to perform at a high level.

In 35 Premier League appearances, the midfielder has scored three goals and registered one assist.

He has made a total of 46 appearances this term for West Ham. As David Moyes’s side aim to book their slot in the Europa Conference League by beating AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, Rice will play a pivotal role.

United must stay alive to Rice’s situation and the club must move fast if it intends to push through with its pursuit to add him to the ranks at Old Trafford,

