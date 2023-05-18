Declan Rice: Bayern enter the battle for the West Ham man



In a development that may have Erik ten Hag slightly concerned, Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the battle for Declan Rice‘s signature.

According to Bild, Thomas Tuchel, who’s been in charge of the German giants since March, is an admirer of the England international and is looking to add him to his squad this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly considered Rice as one of several names who are considered to possess the additional physicality that Erik ten Hag is looking to add to his midfield.

Unfortunately, from a United perspective, this is a quality that is in high demand across Europe, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and now Bayern also said to be interested in the England star.

On their part, West Ham have made it known that no offers for Rice will be entertained before the season comes to a close.

And when the season comes to an end, they’ll be expecting offers north of £100 million.

Rice has been at the heart of West Ham’s campaign where, according to whoscored.com, he has contributed an impressive 2.3 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.5 clearances, and 0.4 blocks per game so far.

Bayern already have the highly respected Joshua Kimmich who currently plays in a similar position. However, it is thought that Rice offers a more physical presence that will complement Kimmich’s more creative influence.

Man United fans will be hoping that if the club sees Rice as a genuine target, he can be swayed by the club’s project and the lure of playing for a major premier league club.

If United are unable to seal the deal, however, all may not be lost.

The club is reportedly considering several midfielders such as Alexis Mac Allister, Brozovic, Rabiot, and Onana, to name a few.

With a new owner in the works, United will be optimistic of having the funds to bring in a new midfield man. But will the club be able to beat off the attention from Bayern and other top clubs to land Rice? Fans will be hoping the answer is yes.

