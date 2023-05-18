Donny van de Beek spotted on the grass as he steps up his rehabilitation ahead of return



Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has returned to working on the grass in a major positive update on the Dutchman’s recovery from injury.

United confirmed on their official website than Van de Beek is back on the grass and posted a picture of the midfielder going though the motions.

The former Ajax star endured a nasty collision with Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi earlier in the season and the injury sustained required Van de Beek to undergo surgery.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been working hard with club staff ahead of a return to action next season.

Van de Beek recently remarked, “Everything is going up now.”

“I feel much better and I am on a good road now. I have to eat a lot of protein as well to recover – I have to eat well for my knee.”

“Football is a big part of your life and you enjoy it every day with your team-mates. And if you have to miss that, I try to see it now in a positive way.”

“I am just getting closer every day to being on the pitch again and I can’t wait to be back.”

He added, “I can do almost everything already, we are on a good road now, no pain anymore, so this is positive.”

On his return to action, it remains to be seen whether Van de Beek’s future lies at Old Trafford.

This season, the Netherlands international has not had ample opportunity to cement his place in the team under Ten Hag. The pair worked together at Ajax and enjoyed great success.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Inter Milan are willing to spend up to €20 million to sign Van de Beek.

