“Like water and wine”: Bruno Fernandes praises the centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hailed the impact of Lisandro Martinez since he arrived at Old Trafford.

Martinez joined United in the summer from Ajax and since then, the Argentine has become one of the most important members of the team and an instant fan favourite at the Theatre of Dreams.

Martinez has transformed United’s backline and has especially struck a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane.

Currently recovering from a season-ending injury, Martinez is aiming to be back just in time for United’s pre-season campaign in the US.

Fernandes told ESPN Argentina via SportWitness about Martinez, “I knew Licha, I’m not going to say that I knew him a lot, but I knew his qualities with the ball, because I had seen some matches.”

“I knew how he came out well from behind, obviously we know that with the Argentine blood, there’s always a little more hunger there, a little more desire, so you know they always give a little more.”

“You always know that when an Argentine player arrives, he will bring you this… these things that teams often lack.”

Fernandes said that he had no doubt Licha would seamlessly transition to the Premier League despite intense criticism that the 25-year-old would be exposed in England’s top flight due to his height.

As per Fernandes, Martinez makes up for his lack of height with an incredible winning mentality and a burning desire to come out on top on every single occasion.

The Portuguese playmaker pointed out that he instantly knew the Old Trafford faithful would take to Martinez and adore him.

“I knew why United fans here like people who want, who want more, who fight, who leave nothing to do in the match, who leave everything on the pitch. And I think Licha always does that.”

“Then you can play well or badly, it happens to everyone, but I think that the mentality he has and what he does in matches is what makes the fans like him.”

Fernandes told ESPN Argentina that Varane and Martinez complement each other very well.

He compared the two central defenders varying styles of play to “water and wine.” Martinez is more combative and fiery, while Varane is a calm and composed operator who brings tranquillity to the team.

Fernandes also took time to laud Victor Lindelof. The United skipper opined that Lindelof also compliments Varane and Martinez well.

Interestingly, Fernandes omitted Harry Maguire from praise. There have been reports suggesting that the England international is on his way out of Old Trafford and Fernandes is the likely next captain should the Englishman leave.

West Ham are expected to revive their interest in Maguire after failing to sign him in January.

