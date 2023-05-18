Lisandro Martinez set for new contract after impressing for Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez is set to be offered a new contract by Manchester United after an impressive debut season.

Previous reports had indicated that the Red Devils were preparing to offer a salary bump within his current deal.

However Sky Sports claim that an entirely new contract will be offered, complete with an extension that will take Martinez’s stay at Old Trafford beyond 2027.

That only goes to show how well the Argentine has settled into life in the Premier League, where he has earned rave reviews.

Critics early on dismissed Lisandro over concerns regarding his height, with some deeming him to be too short to play as a centre half in the Premier League.

Those critiques seem a distant memory now, with the diminutive defender proving himself more than capable of standing up to the challenge.

For United, he has been an invaluable asset in helping the team build up from the back – he is arguably the only defender in the squad reliable in retaining possession under pressure.

That quality has been sorely missed in recent weeks, with Martinez having been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury against Sevilla in the Europa League.

While his fractured metatarsal may have ended his campaign early, it has not affected United’s determination to reward him for his fine performances.

Nor has it dampened his determination to return to his best in a United shirt next season.

Martinez has opted out of Argentina’s tour of Asia in June to ensure his availability from the very start of his club’s preseason preparations.

Manchester United fans will no doubt be looking forward to a rejuvenated Lisandro Martinez next season.