Luton Town confirm they have banned the supporter who hit Amad Diallo



Luton Town have issued a statement confirming that the club has issued a lengthy ban for the fan who hit Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

Sunderland crashed out of the playoffs after being defeated by two goals to nil by Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Tony Mowbray’s side won the first leg by two goals to one at the Stadium of Light, with Diallo scoring a stunning goal.

However, the Ivorian could not inspire his side to victory during the return fixture. As the game went on, cameras caught a supporter hitting the Ivorian as the winger went to retrieve the ball for a throw-in.

The Luton fan leaned forward and made contact with the United star, who seemed shocked as he gestured towards the referee.

Luton’s statement about the incident read, “Luton Town is aware of an incident involving a home spectator and a Sunderland player during last night’s Championship play-off semi-final at Kenilworth Road.”

“A lengthy Club ban will be immediately issued and the incident is now also subject to a police investigation.”

“Luton Town wishes to clarify that any such supporter behaviour is not acceptable in any way and will take swift, appropriate action to ensure that similar actions do not happen again.”

“No further comment will be made by the Club at this time.”

Diallo took to social media after the Luton defeat which ended his loan spell with Sunderland which has seen him score 14 goals and assist three times in all competitions.

He expressed his pride at what Sunderland did.

hi guys, i know you are sad, we all are. a group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team. no regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. thank you for the love. HAWAY THE LADS ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/m1Qg2wMcEK — Amad🇨🇮 (@Amaddiallo_19) May 16, 2023

He also thanked the Sunderland faithful for their love and for supporting him throughout. The next stop is now trying to impress Erik ten Hag and force his way into the manager’s plans for next season.

