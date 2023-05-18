Man City CEO aims at a dig at Manchester United’s spending in passionate defence of his club



Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has firmly denied that the Sky Blues’ success on the pitch is solely down to the club’s mega spending on players.

Soriano spoke to the media after City’s Champions League semi-final triumph against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

City hosted Real Madrid at the Etihad and blew away the Spanish giants in a sweeping 4-0 thumping to advance to the competition’s final.

Pep Guardiola’s men are set to clash against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Manchester City are also on track to win the treble. United’s rivals could wrap up the Premier League this weekend and be crowned champions if they manage to beat Chelsea.

City are also in the FA Cup final, where they will face United at Wembley on June 3.

To this day, United remains the only English club to attain the treble – a feat that the Red Devils achieved in 1999 under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, much of City’s success following their win against Real Madrid has been overshadowed by debates about their questionable spending in the transfer market.

A report today emerged that City have launched a legal challenge against the 115 financially-related charges brought against them by the Premier League.

City are disputing the legality of the investigation and arguing against the involvement of the barrister who is in charge of the disciplinary process. As per City, the barrister, Murray Rosen, is an Arsenal supporter.

Talksport reports on this, “Man City’s legal challenges are expected to cause a delay to the outcome of the case, with legal experts claiming it could take between two to four years to be resolved.”

Sorriano told reporters, “Look, you only have to look at the investment in players in England in the last year, three years, five years.”

“We are never the club spending the most on players.”

“There are many other clubs investing more money than us – Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal.”

The Man City CEO added, “Saying that we’ve spent a lot of money and we won because of that is just not true.”

It is indisputable that City’s success has been brought about by their deep pockets. However, the club has also been smart in their recruitment. This is something Erik ten Hag recently alluded to when he highlighted the role of Txiki Begiristain, Man City’s director of football.

Ten Hag remarked that Begiristain has been vital in City’s fortunes with regard to player signings. And it is also true that United’s net spend – transfer fees in less transfer fees out – is more than double City’s over the past five years. Chelsea’s is even higher. United need to put a similar structure in place to inform their frivolous spending.

For now, the most urgent and pressing issue is to ensure that City do not win the treble. Luckily, United have it in their hands to prevent this from happening.

