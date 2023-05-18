Manchester United among host of Premier League clubs monitoring Gent striker Gift Orban



Manchester United have struggled infront of goal this season and it is a well-known fact that they want to add an elite striker to the squad ahead of next season.

The most probable names include Tottenham record scorer Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen of Napoli, who recently was crowned Serie A champion and top scorer.

But both clubs are known for being difficult to deal with and both have valued their talismans over €100million and thus, the Red Devils have been forced to keep a backup option ready.

Gift Orban being monitored by United

According to the Evening Standard, Belgian side Gent’s forward Gift Orban is a player that United are keeping an eye on.

The Red Devils are not the only Premier League team enamoured by the impact the Nigerian has had since his move to Belgium.

“Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham are among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch Gent striker Gift Orban.

“Orban is under contract until 2027 and Gent would only be tempted to sell for a huge fee. It is also understood that Orban is happy to stay and develop in Belgium for longer before seeking a move,” the report added.

The former Stabæk man has proved to be a revelation since his move to Gent. In 19 appearances across all competitions, he has managed 19 goals and two assists.

Orban has impressed in Europe

Orban impressed when playing against Premier League side West Ham in the Conference League quarter-final his goals have ensured that Gent will play in Europe next season.

His goal involvement ratio stands at an impressive 67 minutes and it is easy to see why top clubs have begun to notice his talents.

Orban is valued at a modest €9million as per Transfermarkt and Gent will be in no rush to sell their talisman considering his contract which lasts till 2027.

Gent only signed the Nigerian in January and a summer move looks unlikely. United ideally should keep a track of his progress before deciding on a future move.

