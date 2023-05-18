Manchester United given free run at Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti



Manchester United could have a free run at a world class midfielder this summer, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad ahead of next term.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Marco Verratti is expected to be on this move in the upcoming transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offload the Italy star in a bid to balance their books with regard to Financial Fair Play.

United have been previously been mooted as a possible destination for Verratti, although the Red Devils would be unlikely to enter a bidding war for the playmaker.

But now it seems that they will not have to, with RMC Sport (via Calciomercato) claiming that there are a distinct lack of offers for the PSG man.

“Verratti doesn’t have many offers, also because there are no clubs willing to pay a salary of 11 million for a player over 30,” reads the report.

€11m per season would presumably be well within United’s means should they choose to pursue a deal.

But the question over his age profile is relevant to the Red Devils as well, given that their current midfield cohort are mostly in – or approaching – their thirties.

Summer signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are both 31 years of age, with Fred a year behind them. Meanwhile Bruno Fernandes will be 29 a month into next season.

There is a distinct lack of young blood among Man United’s options in the engine room, and one could argue that adding a 30-year-old Verratti would only exacerbate the issue.

Nevertheless, the Italian maestro is a genuine world class talent and – should the right kind of deal be on offer – he could prove a shrewd acquisition.

Manchester United’s first-choice midfielders have struggled to cope with their workload this season, with a lack of top class options leading to fatigue and a huge drop-off in quality when Ten Hag has rotated.

Eriksen, in particular, has been leaned on heavily for his playmaking talents in deep positions. Verratti would certainly go some way to easing that burden.