Manchester United set to double Jack Butland’s salary in a bid to beat Rangers to his signature



With funds set to be tight, Manchester United are expected to prioritise certain areas over others and the goalkeeping department might see very little change.

Manager Erik ten Hag is adamant that a new elite striker is required, and with the kind of fees being talked about for the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, not much will be left for going after an elite keeper.

David de Gea has flattered to deceive under the Dutch manager. He has not only failed while passing out from the back but has kept making silly errors which have cost the Reds big time this season.

United want to add competition for No 1 jersey

The Spaniard is expected to sign a new contract albeit on reduced wages and Ten Hag still wants increased competition, but it will have to be from low-cost alternatives.

Options that are being explored by the club include Croatian World Cup hero Dominik Livaković, Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen and possibly utilising academy star Matej Kovar, who has impressed on loan at Sparta Prague.

The Scottish Sun have now reported that United are exploring the possibility of keeping Jack Butland at the club beyond the arrangements of his current loan deal.

The Crystal Palace man was brought in on loan in January after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka but is yet to make an appearance for the 20-time English league champions but has made the matchday squad 16 times.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the Eagles expires at the end of the season and Rangers were exploring the conditions for a Bosman move but now United are eager to keep him for the long-term.

“With his contract at Selhurst Park up in the summer, Gers boss (Michael) Beale targeted Butland for a Bosman switch. It’s understood Gers are willing to match his salary from the Eagles and hoped to lure him north with the promise of first-team action.

“But now Erik ten Hag has decided he wants to bring back Butland as cover for David de Gea and Dean Henderson, who will return from his own loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

“SunSport can also reveal United are ready to double the salary offer made to former England keeper Butland by the Ibrox side.”

Butland must decide between United and Rangers

The former Stoke City man was open to moving to Scotland in search of game-time but this new twist represents a dilemma for the England international.

Butland has made only 17 appearances in the last three years with none coming this season and Rangers represents the chance to become the No 1 there.

But it is not everyday that United come calling and with the uncertainty surrounding De Gea and the club’s low budget, Butland could get the chance to try and beat the Spaniard to the No 1 spot.

Dean Henderson‘s future remains up in the air while Tom Heaton‘s contract expires in the summer.

