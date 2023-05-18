Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford nominated for Premier League Player of the Season award



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Rashford has been shortlisted after a sensational season for the Red Devils and arguably the best campaign of his career.

For the United academy graduate to clinch the award, he will have to ward off significant competition from Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

Also on the list are Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

This term, Rashford has notched an impressive 16 goals and five assists for United in the Premier League.

In all competitions, the Englishman has managed 29 goals.

He is the club’s leading goalscorer this season by a huge margin. Bruno Fernandes comes in second with 11 goals in all competitions.

Rashford has already won the Carabao Cup and even scored in the final against the Magpies.

The 25-year-old is also on track to become an FA Cup winner for the second time if United can overcome Manchester City at Wembley on June 3.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated the player’s return from a short injury.

Rashford sustained a leg injury that kept him from featuring for United on Saturday in a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reports that Rashford is hopeful of being available for his side’s season run-in as the 20-time English champions aim to confirm a top-four finish ahead of arch-rivals Liverpool, who sit a point below in fifth place.

