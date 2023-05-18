Manchester United’s nominees for the club’s Goal of the Season award

Manchester United’s season is nearing it’s conclusion, with much still to play for in the remaining games.

Erik ten Hag’s men need two wins from three to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the small matter of Manchester City in the FA Cup final will bring the curtain down on their marathon campaign.

Also up for grabs are the club’s end of season awards, which take place at the end of May.

One prize to be dished out is the Goal of the Season award, voted for from a ten goal shortlist.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s long range strike against Tottenham was last year’s winner and there are plenty to choose from this time around.

In chronological order, the list of strikes start with Jadon Sancho‘s opener in a Ten Hag’s crucial first Premier League win against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes‘ controlled volley against Southampton comes next, followed by Antony’s debut strike in the home win against Arsenal.

Scott McTominay got on the end of a stunning long range Alejandro Garnacho pass in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa, with Garnacho’s last gasp winner at Fulham also making the cut.

Marcus Rashford‘s two nomination’s come courtesy of his stunning solo run and finish in the Carabao Cup against Burnley and his impressive sweeping finish from a well worked corner in the league against Nottingham Forest.

Garnacho’s late breakaway to seal a fine win at Elland Road comes next and is the 18-year-old’s second strike on the list.

Antony sent Old Trafford wild with his excellent winning goal against Barcelona in the Europa League in February and fellow Brazilian Casemiro wraps up the list with his bullet header that gave United the lead in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

You can watch and vote for your choice via the clubs official website.