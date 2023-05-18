Marcus Thuram confirms imminent Borussia Mönchengladbach exit with player on Man United’s list



Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has confirmed he will leave his current club at the end of the Bundesliga season.

Thuram was linked to United in January when the Red Devils were seeking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

A move for the Frenchman did not materialize and United eventually signed Wout Weghorst on a loan deal.

With United still on the hunt for a striker, BILD via SportWitness reports that Thuram is still on the list of strikers wanted by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The other sides after Thuram include AC Milan and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain.

Thuram is not the only goalscorer United are after.

It has been repeatedly reported that the 20-time English champions are keen to add the likes of Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane to the ranks.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report from Portugal which indicated that United are leading the race to sign Benfica star Goncalo Ramos.

Thuram spoke to Mönchengladbach’s media and confirmed that his future lies elsewhere.

He said, “For me personally, the past four years have been fantastic. I came here as a young player and I’ve developed tremendously.”

“It was outstanding to compete in the Champions League with Borussia and to play our way into the national team through good performances.”

“I owe this club a lot and I will never forget what they have done for me.”

He added, “Borussia will always have a special place in my heart.”

In this campaign, Thuram has managed to score 16 goals and register seven assists for Mönchengladbach in all competitions.

Back in March, The Peoples Person pointed out that United had established contact with Thuram’s entourage to discuss a potential deal.

