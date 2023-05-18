Match officials for FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City confirmed

Manchester United and Manchester City will bring the curtains down on the domestic season in what promises to be a mouthwatering FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Manchester Derby in the showpiece occasion on June 3 will be the first time it has happened with both clubs having vastly different objectives in mind.

Match officials have been confirmed with Paul Tierney chosen to take charge of the game.

Tierney will supported by assistant referees Neil Davis and Scott Ledger at Wembley.

The 41-year-old has not been far from controversy this season, having been involved in an ongoing spat with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Born in Belfast and based in Wigan, Tierney has dispelled rumours that he has any affiliation to either club before he takes charge of his first Manchester Derby, as reported by The Mirror.

“It’s a great fixture to be refereeing too and although there is the common assumption that because I’m from Wigan I must support one of them, I was actually born in Belfast and only moved to Wigan when I was 11 and it’s actually going to be the first time that I’ve refereed a Manchester derby so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Tierney is hoping for a memorable game and admits officiating the game will be the highlight of his personal career so far.

“I’ve since been fortunate to referee there and be involved in more games and it’s something that always sticks with you. Obviously, this game is going to top the lot on a personal level, so I’m looking forward to it and hopefully the final will be a great game,” said Tierney.

United will be hoping for a repeat of their last domestic final in which they beat Newcastle to secure the Carabao Cup in February.

They will also be desperate to stop Manchester City’s charge for a Treble, with Pep Guardiola’s men looking to repeat United’s historic 1999 achievement.

City will start as favourites but Erik ten Hag will draw hope from the last meeting between the sides which resulted in United coming from behind to win the Derby at Old Trafford in January.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.