Patrice Evra involved in confrontation after allegedly ‘mocking’ Man City staff



Manchester United legend Patrice Evra became involved in a tense on-pitch altercation with a member of Manchester City’s backroom staff following their Champions League defeat of Real Madrid.

Soon after the final whistle, with the home side celebrating their epic 4-0 win, the French left-back was suddenly spotted in heated conversation with one of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team.

Dressed in a distinctive all-red suit, Evra stood near the team dugouts arguing with City coach Manel Estiarte for over a minute before the two men eventually shook hands.

The incident was initially caught live as it happened by the BBC 5 Live team, with Lead Commentator John Murray initially saying “Patrice Evra, who is working on television tonight, whether someone’s said something…”

“I think it’s Pep Guardiola’s trusted assistant who is down there speaking to Patrice Evra,” Murray continued. “and a few people are having to step in.”

The commentator then added. “The suggestion being that Patrice Evra was mocking Manchester City for losing to Manchester United this season. “That’s the suggestion. It’s still going on.”

Once the confrontation eventually died down, attention again focused on City, who celebrated reaching the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons where they will face Simeone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10th.

A number of Man City fans took to social media with one commenting – “Why the heck is that clown @Evra at the Etihad….Hates Man City but quite happy to be at the Game tonight….what a joke.”

Minutes later Evra unexpectedly made an appearance on CBS’s broadcast of the game, joining the post-match panel including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry.

Carragher went on to ask what had occurred and Evra explained. “He was looking at me, he was like [pointing aggressively] ‘this is for you, this is for you.’

“So I came close and said ‘why you shouting, why you so agitated?’” the Frenchman continued. “He said because last year I said last year they **** themselves, that’s why they lost to Madrid.”

By that point the other pundits had already begun to look awkward at Evra’s choice language with Henry taking cover behind presenter Kate Abdo. Richards attempted to comment, yet Evra immediately snapped back. “Because that’s the truth Micah, I’m an honest man, I’m straight.”

Presenter Abdo immediately apologised and told Evra “The audition isn’t going so well because we don’t cuss on this show. Apologies America.”