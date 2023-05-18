Predicted Man United XI vs Bournemouth: Marcus Rashford to return to starting line-up



Erik ten Hag will have the rare luxury of fielding an almost full-strength Manchester United XI for the Red Devils’ must-win Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

With both Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay back in training, of the manager’s preferred starting side, only Lisandro Martinez is ruled out as things stand.

Backups Marcel Sabitzer and Tom Heaton remain sidelined while Donny van de Beek is a long-term absentee.

With Liverpool on a winning streak and just one point behind United in the hunt for Champions League places, there is no margin for error and so the boss is expected to put Rashford straight back in to the starting line-up ahead of the largely disappointing Jadon Sancho.

This would leave Anthony Martial up front, who is also struggling for form, but did find the net last time out.

Last week’s cameo king, Alejandro Garnacho, is likely to get minutes off the bench but we doubt that Ten Hag will start him. If he does, then Rashford would likely move to centre forward, with Martial missing out.

Antony will almost certainly continue on the right wing, with Bruno Fernandes in his favoured number 10 role.

Behind them, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will play in the double pivot.

The defence is expected to remain the same as in the 2-0 win over Wolves last Saturday.

David de Gea will be in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in front of him.

Wan-Bissaka seems to have won Ten Hag’s trust over Diogo Dalot in recent weeks, with Tyrell Malacia unlikely to feature.

Harry Maguire is now an almost permanent fixture on the bench and almost certainly won’t be reintroduced at this stage owing to his propensity to make high profile errors. McTominay could also be named among the subs alongside his old sparring partner, Fred.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Saturday’s 3pm kick off at Dean Court: