Randal Kolo Muani prefers move to Bayern Munich over Manchester United switch



Manchester United are all set to go all out to land a top striker in the summer after manager Erik ten Hag saw his side score the least amount of goals among the top seven sides in the Premier League.

Apart from Marcus Rashford, none of the attacking players have reached double digits in terms of goals and changes are in order in the summer.

Anthony Martial has flattered to deceive despite the Dutch manager trusting him while loan signing Wout Weghorst has simply not been good enough in terms of goals contributions.

United’s striker search

The rumour mill points towards Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli as being the favourites to land up at Old Trafford but United are aware of the need to keep backup options ready.

One player that they were observing for sometime now was Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani but it seems the Frenchman has already decided where he wants to move if SPORT1 are to be believed.

“As SPORT1 knows, FC Bayern is now convinced of Kolo Muani after initial concerns. Frankfurt will not sell Kolo Muani below value, so a hot poker game with the Hessians awaits FC Bayern.

“In addition, the competition does not sleep, top-class teams are knocking loudly on the Eintracht door.

“According to SPORT1 information , the top English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool FC have expressed an interest in Kolo Muani, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on him.”

The France international has been a revelation since his switch to the Bundesliga with 22 goals and 15 assists coming in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern preferred destination but Frankfurt still hopeful of stay

The 24-year-old has a contract till 2027 and is valued at €65million as per Transfermarkt but Frankfurt have a different valuation in mind if it does come to offloading their talisman.

They will not budge from a fee of €90 million and if they do not receive the aforementioned amount, they are more than happy to keep a hold of the French star.

Bayern have not opened discussions with the player’s entourage nor with his parent club and are currently busy with their attempts at claiming the league title.

As for Frankfurt, they are eyeing Cup success which will enable qualification for the Europa League and that could increase the chances of Kolo Muani staying put.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.