Robbie Savage backs Casemiro to win Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Former Manchester United academy player and BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage believes Casemiro deserves to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award this season.

Unlike a number of other footballing accolades, the prize is voted for by fans rather than those within the industry.

The vote opened earlier this week with an eventual winner announced at Old Trafford’s annual club awards evening on Monday 29th May.

Speaking in an interview for Manchester United’s official website last month, Savage provided a compelling shortlist but ultimately it was Casemiro that got his vote.

“You’re looking at the performances, who’s influenced the team the most?” he explained. “[It’s] between Martinez, Casemiro and Rashford, those three.”

“The hardest thing to do is score goals and Rashford has been absolutely sensational. He’s got his confidence back and looks the player everybody thought he would be.”

Whilst making a strong case for United’s top goalscorer, whilst throwing the club’s new Argentine centre-back into the mix, Savage feels Casemiro was the one player the team couldn’t do without.

“If I was saying right now: who would Manchester United miss the most for the longest period in the team, who affects the team the most? Is it Rashford or Casemiro or Martinez?”

“I would probably think Casemiro because, when he’s not played or he’s played poorly, you look at the results.”

There’s no escaping the fact that Casemiro is sorely missed when unavailable. The Brazilian missed seven Premier League matches through suspension earlier this year with the Red Devils going on to lose two and draw one.

During his own playing days, Savage was a tenacious and busy central midfielder himself, making him more than qualified to endorse Casemiro’s importance this campaign.

“When you’re listening to legends like Scholesy [Paul Scholes] and Owen [Hargreaves] speak about him, as a midfield player,” Savage continued. “I didn’t realise he has that much to his game: the passes round the corner, the goals.”

“So I think he’s been terrific and has offered a lot more than what people thought. You listen to ex-managers and ex-players saying they weren’t sure but I think he’s proved people wrong in the Premier League.”

