Ander Herrera urges Manchester United to keep hold of under-fire David de Gea



Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has urged the Red Devils to retain the services of David de Gea.

Recently, De Gea has come under intense scrutiny for his mistake-strewn performances.

He was at least partly at fault for all three goals United conceded on their way to Europa League elimination in the second leg against Sevilla.

The Spaniard also let a tame Said Benrahma effort squirm past him as United lost against West Ham in the Premier League.

All season, De Gea has been criticized for being an imperfect fit for Erik ten Hag’s brand of football.

The 32-year-old is not especially great at sweeping, distributing, claiming crosses and playing with the ball at his feet. It has been suggested that all these shortcomings make United play on the back foot.

Amidst uncertainty and mounting doubts about De Gea’s long-term future even as he closes in on a new long-term contract, United have been linked with possible replacements.

One of these is Brentford’s David Raya who is on his way out of the Gtech Community Stadium.

Also on United’s radar are Diogo Costa and Gregor Kobel, reports say.

Herrera, who spent five years with United before making the move to Paris Saint-Germain, was asked about whether De Gea should stay at Old Trafford and the Athletic Bilbao star gave an affirmative response.

While at United, Herrera struck a close friendship with De Gea and Juan Mata. The Spanish trio were known as “the three amigos.”

Herrera said, “Of course David [de Gea] should stay.”

“He’s the club’s clean sheet record holder, he’s been in the Premier League team of the season four or five times.”

“A few mistakes won’t affect his performance and winning mentality.”

Not everyone would agree with Herrera but ultimately, it will be Ten Hag who decides.

