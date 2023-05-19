David Ornstein reveals impact of takeover saga on Ten Hag’s budget



The uncertainty surrounding Manchester United regarding the takeover saga is casting a shadow over Erik ten Hag’s summer recruitment plans.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim locked in a bidding war to wrestle control of the club from the Glazer family.

And the doubts over who will be in the Old Trafford hot seat this summer are constricting the club’s ability to manoeuvre in the transfer market, according to reliable reporter David Ornstein.

“United to my knowledge are not able to move on much at all,” he told Five. “You speak to people around the club and there seems to be a clear sense that they might have to sell before they can buy.

“Maybe there can be a bit of wiggle room to bring in somebody but by and large, while there is uncertainty over the ownership situation, it could take departures to free up the funds for acquisitions.”

The lack of clarity over the ownership situation at the club comes at a time when Ten Hag’s squad is still in the middle of a rebuild.

With the sales process having now rumbled on for over six months, a conclusion must be reached soon in order to allow United to pursue their targets, hamstrung as they are at this moment.

But Ornstein believes that there are still deals to be done for Man United, with one report in particular catching his eye.

“I saw the recent report Rabiot is being looked at again because he is a free agent in the summer,” he said. “That is the sort of deal you can look to push ahead with.”

Adrien Rabiot was pursued by the Red Devils last summer but a deal never materialised, but, as reported by The Peoples Person, a provisional contract offer has been tabled for the Frenchman.

Rabiot would be a shrewd signing to bolster Man United’s midfield options, but Ten Hag can not spend the entire summer shopping in the Bosman market.

A new striker is priority number one, and in the current market, they most certainly do not comme cheap.