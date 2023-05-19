Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United



Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Manchester United.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bournemouth (via the club’s official website), the boss was asked if he knew why there was an impasse in the contract talks reportedly taking place with United’s number 10.

“Yes, I know [why], but I don’t talk about the process. Let the process go,” he said.

“Once again, this is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that.

“Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other,” Ten Hag added.

He was also asked about Dean Henderson‘s future at the club. The 26 year old has been on loan at Nottingham Forest all season after speaking out about broken promises made by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about him being the first choice keeper last season.

““Same answer,” Ten Hag said. “This is not my focus point. Recruitment, scouting, transfers … I put all my energy into the games coming up.

“This is a massive week, so our focus is on that. We are at the final of the season.”

With tomorrow’s match being United’s last away game of the season, Ten Hag was also asked if there were any specific reasons why his side’s away form has been so poor.

“There are some, I think there are some reasons, yes”, he said.

“For instance, I think one thing has to be clear, from the back we have to be better on the ball”.

In response to a question about Jadon Sancho‘s form, Ten Hag said:

“But I think he’s improving. If you see his performances, he had some good performances against Wolves, against Spurs. Yeah, he’s doing well. So, in this moment, he has a good base, and now he has to keep improving.”

The manager was also quizzed about the takeover process and whether the delay in resolving the club’s ownership is affecting his transfer plans.

“Of course, we do our job in the background. But to talk about [it] or [if] we can be concrete and we can present something, we would do it immediately. But in the background, we are working hard. But for now, it’s about games, getting into the Champions League, and then we have an FA Cup [final].”

“I don’t know. For me it’s about, yeah, finance. That there is the money available to do the right things. But first of all, we have to be in the Champions League and be in the top four. That is our focus.”