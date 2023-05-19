Manchester United eyeing surprise swoop for former Arsenal starlet Konstantinos Mavropanos



Manchester United need defensive reinforcements ahead of next season after seeing injuries to key personnel and loss of form affect players throughout the season.

Raphael Varane has missed 15 games this season while Lisandro Martinez was ruled out for rest of the season last month itself.

Now add club skipper Harry Maguire‘s poor form and the possibility of him leaving in the summer and it is safe to say that Erik ten Hag needs another defender.

United eyeing surprise swoop for former Arsenal starlet

The favourite to rock up to Old Trafford seems to be Kim Min-jae of Napoli but the South Korean has many admirers and Napoli are not the easiest to deal with and hence, United are also keeping backup options ready.

Fichajes have added a strange name to the list — Konstantinos Mavropanos of VfB Stuttgart. United fans will remember him from his Arsenal days.

The Greece international made his Premier League debut against the Red Devils and he is being eyed by multiple clubs including Napoli, who want him as the South Korean’s replacement should he choose to leave.

“Determined to improve the performance of its defensive plot, Manchester United has set its sights on Konstantinos Mavropanos, a central defender who is completing an interesting season with Stuttgart.

“Inter Milan and other Premier League clubs are also considering signing him,” the report added.

Stuttgart’s relegation could hasten departure

Despite Stuttgart’s struggles this season, the 25-year-old has impressed and has made 30 appearances across all competitions, and chipped in with two goals and one assist.

Stuttgart are currently 19th and relegation will inevitable mean their top stars will be ripe for the taking and the Greek is being eyed by multiple clubs.

“In case of taking action, United will not only have to break down the resistance of the German team, they will also have to overcome competition from other clubs such as Inter Milan, Fulham or Wolverhampton.

“Logically, if those of Baden-Württemberg descend, the negotiation with their leaders would be easier,” the report further added.

He is valued at €15million as per Transfermarkt and his current deal expires in 2025. Ideally, United should go for Kim instead but a lot will depend on the transfer budget that Ten Hag finally gets.

