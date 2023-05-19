Manchester United open to offloading Antony after a difficult debut season



Manchester United made five permanent signings last summer during the first transfer window overseen by manager Erik ten Hag.

There have been notable successes in the form of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro but one player who has had a mixed time of it so far is Antony.

The Brazilian arrived for a mammoth fee of €95million and was expected to fire in the goals for United but that has not proved to be the case so far.

Antony has not had the best of debut seasons

In 42 games across all competitions for the Red Devils, the 23-year-old has managed only eight goals and three assists. Only four of those goals have come in the league.

The win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week was a prime example of the Brazilian’s wasteful tendency.

He continually received the ball in good areas only to selfishly attempt a shot himself when far easier options were available.

Fichajes have now reported that Ten Hag is open to discarding his right winger in the summer with a move to a fellow Premier League club possible.

“Precisely the Brazilian player has been one of the great disappointments of the season at Manchester United , who we remember took over the services of the 23-year-old attacker in exchange for 95 million euros.

“A figure that the young South American winger has not been able to make profitable at no time, something with which constant rumors have aroused about the possibility that the English team can look for a starting destination for him during the next transfer market that will open on July 1.

“Around the corner, leaving it up in the air if the Brazilian footballer would find a new destination in the Premier League in which to recover a large part of his football, or if, on the contrary, he would start a new sporting adventure in another major European league, that being the case.”

ETH trusts him

The report mentions that considering the fee United ended up paying Ajax, there is very little chance of earning a profit from his sale.

Antony is currently valued at €70million as per Transfermarkt and it is unlikely that the Reds will sanction his departure.

He has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent and with Jadon Sancho‘s poor form, losing another winger hardly makes sense. Ten Hag also seems to trust him a lot more than a few of his teammates.

The Brazil international will, however, be aware of the need to improve significantly in his second season not only in terms of output but also decision making.

