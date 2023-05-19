Manchester United Women primed for Manchester City match to keep title chase alive

Manchester United head into the final two games of the WSL in second position, primed for a top three finish but still very much in title contention.

Chelsea have spent the majority of the season chasing the Reds’ tails but with plenty of games in hand and after playing the last of those mid-week, they knocked United off the top.

However, it’s been one of the most exciting campaigns so far with a four way battle for the title and relegation still undecided.

Two wins from their final two matches will guarantee Chelsea their fourth successive WSL title.

United boss Marc Skinner’s side must take maximum points from their remaining two matches and hope that Chelsea lose one of their final fixtures, to be able to win the WSL for the first time in their history.

If Chelsea take four points from their last two games, United could be crowned WSL champions if they win their last two and overturn Chelsea’s +4 goal difference.

Arsenal are not yet mathematically out of the race.

The Gunners are five points behind Chelsea so would need to beat the league leaders on Sunday and win their last game whilst hoping Chelsea lose theirs.

They would also need United to lose their games too.

The last time United faced City, it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Leah Galton opened the scoring for the Reds in the 27th minute before Laura Coombs equalised in the 58th minute.

According to Footystats, United have a better chance of taking the points despite their head to head record.

During the previous 11 meetings, United have won just two with City winning five and four draws occurring.

This season though United boast the stronger stats having an 80% win record over City’s 70%.

They home side has the best defensive record in the league as well, conceding the fewest goals and keeping 13 clean sheets, leaving Mary Earps all but guaranteed the Golden Glove.

United host City at Leigh Sports Village at 18.45 on Sunday May 21st.