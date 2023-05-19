Manchester United’s on-loan Alvaro Fernandez makes case for first-team consideration

Sending players out on loan for their development is part and parcel of today’s game but so is squad depth.

With countless competitions overlapping throughout the season, one cannot discount the importance of a fresh pair of legs or gifted replacements.

Therefore while having options can be a manager’s weekly headache, it’s also an excellent problem to have.

When asked about Amad Diallo, the Manchester United player on loan to Sunderland, Erik ten Hag responded from his seat inside the Carrington media suite, saying:

“Of course, we loan such players to make development and make progress to bring them back; that is the aim of the loan.”

“So we are really strong with them, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially Darren Fletcher (technical director) invests a lot in such processes, the aim is to bring them back but as a better player with experience.”

Another rising star in United’s galaxy

While Diallo has taken the Championship by storm, another on-loan Red Devil has impressed for Preston North End.

United loanee Alvaro Fernandez has helped carry his adopted team to a decent 12th place in the league (via Manchester Evening News).

Sending players who might not make the first team regularly is a tactic that benefits both the player and the club.

The player gets precious game time and match experience. On the other hand, the club welcomes back a player who has grown and can offer an alternative to the usual roster.

20-year-old Fernandez has taken the proverbial bull by the horns and made the most of his time at Deepdale. In 42 appearances across all competitions, the youngster has managed to provide six assists.

Ryan Lowe deployed the young Spaniard as a left-back, left-sided wing-back, or left-midfield. It is also a testament to Fernandez’s versatility. He is the quintessential modern full-back, sturdy at the back but also a threat going forward.

Blessing and a curse

This season, Luke Shaw has monopolized the left-back position for the Red Devils.

Shaw’s understudy Tyrell Malacia has had to settle for playing second fiddle. Malacia has proven his worth but ultimately he still remains short of the level required to be the starting full-back for a club like United.

That is not a criticism of Malacia. After all, not only is this his first season with United after leaving Feyenoord, but it is also his first year adjusting to life abroad. ]

At 23, Malacia is only three years Fernandez’s senior. If the pair stays injury-free, they will still have many years of football and potential to fulfill.

Presently, Malacia and Fernandez have yet to develop enough to displace Shaw.

However, they are each becoming legitimate replacements that can be called upon during injury or strategic reshuffles.

As alluded to earlier, the challenge now rests with boss Ten Hag to decide what to do with his Spanish loanee next.

Whatever he decides will have consequences for the career trajectory of the young player, his temperament, and the club’s fortunes next season.

Every player wants to see their name on the team sheet, but only some players will get the opportunity. Another stint away from Old Trafford for a more competitive team may catalyze a change in Fernandez’s position at United.

