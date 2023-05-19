Marc Skinner nominated for Manager of the Season

Manchester United Manager, Marc Skinner has been nominated for the Barclays WSL Manager of the season award.

The Reds set out to break into the top three this season and book a place in next season’s Champions League, a task they are on course to achieve.

However, much to the surprise of the teams around them and the pundits, Manchester United have gone beyond that and mounted a good challenge for the title this year.

For much of the season they were top of the league but with Chelsea now having played their games in hand, the current Champions lead by two points with two games to play.

Skinner’s nomination comes just a week after picking up a third Manager of the Month award for the 2022/23 season, after United went unbeaten throughout the month of April.

United are currently the side in the league with the best defensive record, having conceded just 11 goals in 20 games.

At the other end of the pitch the Reds have scored 53 goals, second only to Chelsea who have scored 63.

Skinner also led the girls to their first cup final which ended in a narrow defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Meanwhile, Ona Batlle and Leah Galton are both nominated for the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Season award.

Galton won December’s player of the month award whilst Batlle is also nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Season award.

Batlle has not only assisted United in maintaining the best defensive record in the league but has racked up 15 assists across all competitions too.

Galton has 10 goals and four assists in the league, level on strikes with Alessia Russo, as the pair continue their internal battle to be the club’s top-scorer this term.

United loanee Kirsty Hanson, who is currently at Villa has also been nominated, having 14 goal involvements this term.

Voting closes at 10am on May 22nd.