Marcus Rashford is ill and a major doubt for Man United’s trip to Bournemouth



Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is a doubt for tomorrow’s crucial game against Bournemouth despite having recovered from injury.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game (via MUTV), the boss said:

“Rashy, he trained the whole week but today he reported he doesn’t feel well so he’s ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and then see tomorrow.”

In better news, Ten Hag confirmed that Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay were doing well.

“It’s positive on Varane, [he’s] definitely available,” the manager said.

“Scott is joining in training, I think if the final training goes well he’ll be in.”

Asked what it will take to catch up to Man City’s standard, the Dutchman said:

“When I see this project, first of all it’s important to get in the Champions League, I don’t think today at that standard, I look to the next game.

“Bournemouth, we have to win that game to get in the Champions League. Focus on the game, the games coming up, the first game is the most important,” he insisted.

He also confirmed that, in regard to transfers and contracts, he talks to Director of Football, John Murtough and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Arnold on a daily basis.

Ten Hag also paid tribute to Phil Jones, who is leaving the club.

“Yes, (I saw him in training for) 20 minutes, first training of the year! He has a great career, what he achieved, winning the FA Cup, winning Europa League being present at 2 World Cups, massive career at Man United. All the credits for his career,” he said.

United play Bournemouth at Dean Court tomorrow at 3pm. They sit one point ahead of Liverpool with three games to play versus Liverpool’s two and three points behind Newcastle, who also just have two to play. Three points would leave United needing just one win from their last two home games, regardless of what the other two contenders do.