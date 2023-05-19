Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Manchester United target Kim Min-Jae



Manchester United are set for a big summer as Erik ten Hag looks to bring his squad up to standard for next season.

As part of the rebuild, the club are likely to part ways with captain Harry Maguire, with another defender to come in and provide genuine competition for a starting spot.

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae looks to be the ideal candidate to fulfil that role, with the South Korean star possessing both the speed to play in a proactive, high-line defence and the strength to help his teammates defend aerial assaults.

Additionally, his incisive passing would be a huge benefit to United’s ability to build up from the back, and the team are in need of defenders with greater quality on the ball.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Red Devils are closing in on a move for Kim, however they may face stiff competition for his signature.

RMC Sport claims that Paris Saint-Germain have entered the fray, with Sporting Director Luis Campos said to have already held talks with Kim’s agent in the French capital.

While no agreement has been reached, the financial might of PSG – along with their desperate need to reorganise their defence – could make them an attractive proposition.

However RMC Sport also report that Kim’s preference is a move to a Premier League club, with Manchester United also having held discussions.

The centre back has a €56m release clause which becomes active in the summer, representing something of a bargain for a player who is widely regarded as the best defender based in Italy.

It also means that United will need to act decisively if they are the get their man, with a host of top European clubs sure to be queueing up for Kim if he remains on the market much longer.

The Napoli star could prove to be a shrewd signing given the fitness issue that have affected the Red Devils during this campaign

The drop-off in quality when one of Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez have been absent has been significant, both in terms of Manchester United’s ability to defend and to progress the ball through the thirds.