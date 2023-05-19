Paris Saint-Germain preparing bid for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

Manchester United’s striker search will ramp up over the coming weeks, with the transfer window fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag’s men have struggled for goals over the course of the campaign and the need for a top class center forward is plain to see.

A raft of names have been linked with the role of spearheading United’s title charge next season.

One of which is Napoli’s goal machine, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has emerged as one of Europe’s most wanted men, having shot Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

Napoli are open to business but have slapped a price tag of €150 million, on their star man’s head.

United are pondering an offer but their tardiness in doing so may mean they lose out on the 24-year-old.

As reported by French media, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to approach the Serie A winners with a bid for their top scorer.

However, the fee touted is expected to be around the €100 million mark, falling short of Napoli’s valuation.

Should he leave Italy, Osimhen is thought to prefer a move to the Premier League but what is clear is that he will likely be sold to the highest bidder.

With a contract until 2025, Napoli do not have to sell this summer and are happy to dig their heels in for another season if their asking price isn’t met.

United boss Ten Hag will be instructing the decision makers at Old Trafford to act decisively in the market in order to have his squad together for as much of preseason as possible.