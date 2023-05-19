Samuel Murray signs first professional contract with Manchester United



Manchester United academy starlet Samuel Murray has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Since signing for the club after Huddersfield Town’s closure of their academy in July 2021, he has been rather impressive in the under-18s.

He has become a consistent performer for the academy and played a huge part in Man United’s FA Youth Cup journey in 2022. The club went on to win the competition with some players including Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo making it to the first team afterwards.

Murray, who is described as an ‘attacking full-back’ on the official United website, started in the final and was rather impressive during the 3-1 win.

Now, the 18-year-old has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Posting a caption on the post, he says ‘Happy to sign my first professional contract with @manchesterunited. ‘A proud moment for me and my family. The hard work continues!’

The youngster has got a very clear future ahead of him and will be hoping he can make his next steps in football soon.

Erik ten Hag promoted many youngsters to first-team training during the pre-season at the start of the campaign.

It’s very likely that he will do the same again with more academy stars hoping they can have a chance to impress the manager even if it is just for a couple of minutes.

Murray was invited to join the squad throughout the winter training camp while the World Cup was in progress. The full-back managed to play 45 minutes against Cadiz and Real Betis.

During the summer, United will be going on tour to the United States with plenty of opportunities available to impress. Having already been selected by the manager this season, it feels likely that the young defender will travel to the US with the rest of the squad.

It will be a busy summer no matter where the team will be with Ten Hag hoping to secure a couple of big signings this upcoming transfer window.

