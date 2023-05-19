Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United set to offer Harry Maguire escape route



Two Premier League clubs head the queue for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, with the England star expected to move in the summer.

Maguire has found himself out of favour this season, with summer signing Lisandro Martinez nailing down the position next to multiple Champions League winner Raphael Varane.

The diminutive Argentine sustained an injury against Sevilla last month, but Luke Shaw – naturally a left back – has been favoured to Harry Maguire.

Even when Shaw has been absent, Maguire has been unable to force his way into the starting eleven, with Victor Lindelof‘s relative two-footedness making him preferable in the left centre back position.

Maguire’s usage has largely been off the bench to protect against aerial bombardments late in certain matches – hardly a role befitting a player with aspirations of holding onto his place in the England national team.

That is likely to see Maguire leave in search of regular football, and two London clubs appear willing to offer him an escape route.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both in the market for a new central defender and, according to FootballTransfers, both are possible destinations.

In Spurs’ case, a move will hinge on who ends up in the hot seat, with the Lily whites currently manager-less.

Should Brendan Rodgers end up as manager, a move to Tottenham would be on the cards. The current favourite for the job, Arne Slot, is not expected to be as interested in the England international.

West Ham, however, are enjoying a period of stability under David Moyes that gives them more clarity in their recruitment. The Irons reportedly made an enquiry regarding Harry Maguire in January, but were rebuffed.

In any case, FootballTransfers report that Manchester United have slapped a £40m price tag of the defender, having previously wanted £50m for their captain,

The interested parties, however, are more likely to try and do business around the £25m mark.