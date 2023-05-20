Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s displays have forced Erik ten Hag into a transfer rethink



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has not only overseen improvement in terms of playing style and performances but quite a few players have enjoyed an upturn in form under the Dutchman.

While most will point to the displays of Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot, one must not forget the renaissance of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the second-half of the campaign.

The former Crystal Palace star managed to be on the pitch for a grand total of four minutes prior to the World Cup and it almost seemed like his time as a United player was drawing to a close.

AWB’s resurgence

There were a lot of rumours linking him with an exit in January but an untimely injury suffered by Dalot handed the Englishman a chance and he has not looked back since.

The 25-year-old has been utilised by the manager in the biggest games and he has hardly ever disappointed.

His performances against Manchester City, Barcelona, Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final and Brighton in the FA Cup are worth their weight in gold.

Wan-Bissaka has played 31 times this season across all competitions and chipped in with a solitary assist.

The full-back is known for his defensive acumen but he has been gaining in confidence while going forward and a few of his skills have gone viral on social media, especially the way he has managed to evade the opposition press in dangerous areas.

He remains a sought-after name in the transfer market with his former club, Leeds United, Wolves and West Ham all chasing his signature at one point.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who spoke to Givemesport, the London-born star has changed his manager’s mind about his place in his plans going forward and now it seems there is a higher chance of him staying on.

AWB likely to stay at United

“I’m sure that the priority is to understand the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He’s doing very well now and he completely changed his story at Manchester United in the last six months.

He was on the market in November and December, but now the situation is different.”

Wan-Bissaka’s current deal expires in 2024 but United have the option of extending it by an additional year. He is valued at €22million according to Transfermarkt.

With Ten Hag’s priorities being bringing in a striker and possibly be a midfielder, Wan-Bissaka has certainly done enough to warrant an extended stay and his qualities will definitely come in useful in games against teams expected to have more of the ball.

