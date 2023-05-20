Bayern Munich are yet to receive any offers from Manchester United for Sadio Mane



Manchester United need an elite goalscorer after being the second-lowest scorers in the top 10 and lowest among teams battling for European positions.

Manager Erik ten Hag admitted in the pre-match press conference before the Bournemouth game that his team have created numerous chances in every game but have not been as clinical as he would have liked.

“We create definitely very good chances and we know also we have to be more clinical,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying.

Marcus Rashford is this season’s top-scorer but even his powers seem to be waning at the wrong time. The Mancunian has scored only five times in his last 17 games across all competitions.

United have not been clinical in front of goal this season

Anthony Martial‘s lack of application and poor injury record should ideally necessitate a departure from the club while loan signing Wout Weghorst‘s goal contribution remains appalling.

Most publications have reported that currently it seems to be a straight race between Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

But due to the price tags involved and the difficulties associated with negotiating with Daniel Levy and Aurelio De Laurentiis, United are keeping backup options ready.

Surprisingly, Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently despite his previous links with arch-rivals Liverpool.

The Senegalese forward has not enjoyed the best of seasons since his move to the Bundesliga. In 37 games across all competitions, he has managed 12 goals and six assists, a far cry from the figures he was hitting for the Merseyside club.

Last season he had struck 23 times and three seasons ago, the number was 22. His highest scoring season for Liverpool came in 2018/19 where he struck 26 times.

A spat with Leroy Sane has not helped his prospects in Bavaria and journalist Christian Falk has written about his future in his CaughtOffside substack.

Mane to return to the Premier League?

“Again and again there are reports from England that Premier League clubs are interested in Sadio Mané. But Munich is yet to receive an offer from either Manchester United or Newcastle.

“Up to this point, Sadio Mané isn’t giving any signal to the club that he would leave Munich.”

Mane’s deal with the Bundesliga giants runs till 2025 and he is valued at €45million. He has missed nine games this season, the most games he has ever missed through injury in his career.

Considering he is 31 and with problems with regards to his attitude also surfacing, it might be best for United to steer clear of a player that they famously courted back when he was in his prime.

