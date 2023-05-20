Bayern Munich do not want to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Manchester United



Last summer, Erik ten Hag secured reunions with Lisandro Martinez and Antony, signing both directly from his former club Ajax.

And as reported by The Peoples Person, the Dutchman would be keen on signing another of his former proteges in the upcoming transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch played under Ten Hag to great success in Amsterdam and with the Red Devils in dire need of reinforcements in midfield, the 21-year-old could be a fine addition.

Unfortunately, this appears to be a reunion unlikely to transpire, with Bayern Munich unwilling to do business over the player they signed for €18.5m last summer.

That is according to journalist Christian Falk, who insists that the Bavarian giants have no intention of selling Gravenberch.

“Manchester United will also have a hard time getting Ryan Gravenberch,” he wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

“As previously noted for Liverpool: Bayern does not want to sell the Dutchman. Management has already been informed of this.”

That may come as something of a surprise given the player’s current status in the Bundesliga.

Gravenberch has endured a difficult time since moving to Munich, having started just four matches in the entire campaign to date.

The midfielder was excellent at Ajax and rightly regarded among the best young players in world football.

Capable of breaking through the lines with his dribbling ability and possessed of an excellent technical level, Gravenberch would have been a good addition at United.

It seems, however, that Manchester United will need to look elsewhere as they look to strengthen their midfield ranks.