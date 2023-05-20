Casemiro’s stunning overhead volley hands Man United victory against Bournemouth



Manchester United eased past Bournemouth to clinch all three points at the Vitality Stadium, courtesy of a goal from Casemiro.

Casemiro got on the end of a ball from Christian Eriksen, which was slightly touched by a Bournemouth defender to give United the lead.

Casemiro’s goal was enough in what was a solid performance from Erik ten Hag’s men.

United had 59% of the ball to Bournemouth’s 41%.

The Red Devils registered 20 shots, with five being on target. The Cherries had 10 shots but only four challenged David de Gea who has now officially won the Premier League Golden Glove.

United made 685 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%.

On the other hand, Bournemouth made 445 passes with a similar pass accuracy.

Beyond the goal, Casemiro was a dominant presence in the midfield.

The 31-year-old had 93 touches of the ball to his name and a pass accuracy of 80%.

Casemiro successfully pinged eight long balls to his teammates – a superb show of his underrated technical ability.

He won six of the ground duels he delved into and won five tackles.

Casemiro had four shots at goal, including one during the second half that stung Neto’s gloves.

He also contributed offensively with three key passes and of course, his all-important goal.

The United midfield general was required to contest three challenges in the air. He won all three duels aerially. He also made two crucial interceptions and as many clearances.

United now have one foot in the Champions League. As a result of Liverpool’s draw at Anfield against Aston Villa, the Reds only require a point from their next two home games against Chelsea and Fulham to finish within the top four.

