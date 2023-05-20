Confirmed Man United XI vs Bournemouth: Marcus Rashford out, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho start



Marcus Rashford has not recovered from illness in time for Manchester United’s must-win Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

Rashford had recovered from the injury that kept him out of last week’s action but then became ill and is not well enough to make the bench.

Anthony Martial will lead the line for the Red Devils and Jadon Sancho will take Rashford’s usual place on the left wing.

Bruno Fernandes will be the number 10 with Antony on the right wing.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the holding midfielders.

In defence, it’s an unchanged lineup of David de Gea in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Luke Shaw at left back and Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof at centre back.

Scott McTominay returns to the matchday squad after missing several games with injury. He is on the bench for United.

Joining him are Jack Butland, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Facu Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho and Wout Weghorst.

🚨 The team news is in for our final #PL away day — let's go, lads!#MUFC || #BOUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 20, 2023

With Liverpool breathing down their necks just one point behind them, United have to take all three points at Dean Court today.

Although they have a game in hand, they would have to win both their remaining fixtures if they don’t take full points today.

An unpredictable visitor in Chelsea could be a potential banana skin nobody would want.

Kick off today on the south coast is at 3pm.