Eintracht Frankfurt lining up replacements for Man United target Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a new striker as Eintracht Frankfurt have already made moves to replace Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Frenchman as they look to reinforce their forward line ahead of next season.

Anthony Martial has proven unreliable owing to an unrelenting series of injury issues, while Wout Weghorst’s performances are unlikely to see his loan extended.

In Kolo Muani, United could sign one of the most productive attackers in Europe, with the Bundesliga attacker having scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists for Frankfurt this season.

And, according to journalist Christian Falk, Frankfurt appear resigned to losing their star man and have already set about replacing him.

“As already announced in the column, Omar Marmoush is moving from VfL Wolfsburg to Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer,” Falk said in his column for CaughtOffside.

“The striker has signed until 2027. Frankfurt is also interested in Moussa Dembele of Lyon, who is a free agent.

“There are already talks with the agents. The club is trying to be prepared if they have to sell Kolo Muani. Bayern Munich is in talks with the agents of the player.

“Now Eintracht also has a striker talent in their focus. Hugo Ekitiké, 20, from France’s top club Paris Saint-Germain should initially come on loan.”

With Bayern Munich already in talks, the fee Frankfurt are likely to demand – reportedly around €100m – could prove to be a stumbling block for the Bavarian giants.

That could leave United with an opportunity to swoop in, and the offer of Premier League football may prove tempting to Kolo Muani.

Recent reports suggest that the player prefers Bayern at this time but, should Man United opt to lodge a bid, that could all change in the coming months.