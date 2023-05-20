Ex-Manchester United defender left clubless and searching for summer transfer

The beautiful game has always been and will always be unpredictable. From matches to seasons to football careers, nothing is a sure thing. It is a cruel truth of the game and its charm.

Nobody will acknowledge this more than Manchester United’s once-revered defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson. The Red Devils academy graduate’s fall from grace must be a bitter pill to swallow.

Goodbye Brewers

The 26-year-old’s former club Burton Albion has released him, leaving him unattached after two years with the club (via Daily Star).

Over the two years, the former United starlet featured 72 times. However, uncertainty sits firmly on the horizon for Borthwick-Jackson despite helping the team move from 16th to 15th place in League One. It is a marginal improvement but an improvement nonetheless.

Life before leaving the Theatre of Dreams

Borthwick-Jackson donned the red of United at just six years old. He rose through the ranks diligently until Louis van Gaal gifted him his first-team debut.

The youngster came to Van Gaal’s rescue in November 2015 amid an injury-stricken season. At the time, Marouane Fellaini was injured, and Marcus Rojo was running on fumes, having played one too many back-to-back games.

The desperate need to bolster the backline spelled opportunity for young Borthwick-Jackson, who repaid Van Gaal’s faith with a solid performance. Following Borthwick-Jackson’s debut, the Dutch manager said:

“I have seen him once or twice, and I have been impressed by him. I put Cameron in the line-up without any fear, and I have to say he did very well.”

The starlet went on to muster just 14 appearances for the club, which all occurred in his debut season.

Afterward, the former United back would be loaned out to Wolves, Leeds, Scunthorpe, Tranmere, and Oldham. Borthwick-Jackson eventually left the Theatre of Dreams in 2020.

Before his latest stint with the Brewers, the defender would enjoy a loan spell and free transfer to Oldham.

The unfortunate turn of events means the 26-year-old has gone from being more highly rated than stars Marcus Rashford and Ousmane Dembele to being on the hunt for a new club in the summer.