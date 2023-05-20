Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are close to sealing Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister’s signature



Brighton midfielder and Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister is close to agreeing personal terms with Liverpool.

Mac Allister is a target for Erik ten Hag ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the World Cup winner is Ten Hag’s number one priority for the midfield.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano revealed that United will sign a midfielder this summer irrespective of what happens with Marcel Sabitzer.

Liverpool were said to be in advanced negotiations with Mac Allister’s representatives over an Anfield switch.

The Merseyside club stole a march on United in the race for the Argentine, with the Red Devils currently embroiled in the middle of a takeover.

Amidst the uncertain surrounding the club’s ownership, all of Ten Hag’s plans are stalling and not much progress is being made in terms of transfers.

Liverpool have seemingly capitalized on this.

Romano now reports, “Personal terms are almost agreed between Liverpool and Mac Allister — after project presented in April.”

“Deal not done yet, there are still details left — Pochettino appreciates him.”

The Italian transfer expert adds, “No issues with Brighton — been told there’s fixed price for Alexis’ exit in June.”

That Romano is saying Mac Allister has a fixed price aligns with an earlier report which mentioned the Brighton star has a “mechanism” contained in his contract to facilitate a summer exit from the Amex.

While it is not a typical release clause, the mechanism outlines the terms for selling Mac Alliser to another club.

Roberto De Zerbi himself confirmed that the 24-year-old, alongside Moises Caicedo are likely to get moves when the window opens.

The reliable Gaston Edul also reports that Mac Allister will be a Liverpool player.

Alexis Mac Allister va a ser jugador de Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/aoq2aKhhgK — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 20, 2023

Against the backdrop of Mac Allister’s admission that he is keen to move to a club that can offer Champions League football, it is disgraceful that United are missing out to Liverpool, who look set to play in the Europa League.

It’s even more disgraceful that the Glazers are holding the club to ransom while they greedily try to squeeze out as much money from the bidders as possible.

