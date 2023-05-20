Jadon Sancho puts in a tidy performance as Manchester United ease past Bournemouth



Manchester United beat Bournemouth by a single goal to nil to further cement their top four credentials.

United’s goal was scored by Casemiro, who produced a wonderful overhead volley in the first half. The Brazilian’s goal was enough to seal the win.

The Red Devils are now closer than ever to definitively qualifying for the Champions League ahead of next season.

United need only secure a single point in their remaining two Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Fulham to qualify for the competition.

Central to the proceedings at the Vitality Stadium was Jadon Sancho.

With Marcus Rashford ill and unable to make the matchday squad, Sancho started on the left in an attacking line also consisting of Anthony Martial and Antony.

During the 72 minutes he was on the pitch before being replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, Sancho had a pass accuracy of 86%.

He was a constant presence in the Bournemouth box. Sancho delivered an impressive 24 passes into the final third of the pitch.

Defensively, Sancho put in a solid shift as United kept a clean sheet on the road.

Sancho made nine ball recoveries. The Englishman delved into five ground duels – he won all five.

The 23-year-old United forward embarked on four dribbles, successfully completing all four.

He also made two key passes.

For Sancho, the next step of his United career lies in building on this display to reach higher performance levels.

A capable winger who boasts incredible technical ability and the talent to unlock tight defences, Sancho can offer so much more. Next season, United will need him to step up and shoulder more responsibility.