Joshua Kimmich reportedly offered to Manchester United by agents



Manchester United have been linked with Bayern Munich’s star midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The Red Devils are in need of a new midfielder, having had their lack of squad depth exposed at various points this season.

And according to 90min, the player’s representatives have been exploring a possible move to another top European club.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have all held conversations regarding Kimmich, while Premier League quintet Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all be contacted.

The report claims that the German playmaker is currently unsettled in Munich and is keen to explore his options as he enters the final two years of his contract.

A genuine world-class player, Kimmich would be an excellent addition to just about any team in the game.

But it would be difficult to imagine Bayern Munich allowing one of their most crucial players to leave the club, even if they are looking to raise funds for a summer rebuild.

That is supported by journalist Christian Falk, who wrote on the Bavarian giant’s transfer strategy this summer for CaughtOffside.

“Player sales could bring in money,” Falk said. “But Barcelona’s interest in Joshua Kimmich is in vain,” he adds. “Bayern will not sell Kimmich.”

It is fairly ordinary for transfer rumours to begin to swirl once a player enters the last two years of their contract, particularly as that player approaches their thirties.

While it would not be impossible to imagine Kimmich leaving Bayern Munich – even potentially joining Man United – it seems far more likely that the 28-year-old ends up with a fresh new contract at his current club.

While last summer’s signing of Casemiro proved that United do have the pull to sign world-class players at the peak of their powers, they probably wont be repeating the trick with Kimmich this summer.