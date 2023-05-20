Manchester United target Gift Orban slams Arsenal ambition



Goalscoring sensation Gift Orban has revealed his Premier League aspirations amidst links to Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker has only been at current club Gent since January but, having bagged 19 goals in as many matches already, he has already caught the eye of a number of top clubs.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier in the week, United are among them, with the Red Devils in dire need of a goalscorer.

Man United have created more big chances than Arsenal this season, but have scored 32 goals fewer, highlighting the need for a new marksman.

And with Orban’s numbers in both Belgium and the Europa Conference League impressing, the 20-year-old could prove a cut-price option.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (quotes via SportsWitness), the centre forward outlined his ambitions to be “Playing in a big league.

“At a club where I feel comfortable and where I play,” he added. “The Premier League is my ultimate dream. Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City.

“I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles.

“They play and sell players – that’s it. I want to go somewhere where they win prizes. At Real Madrid they don’t have time for tiki-taka, there they just grab titles.”

It would seem that Orban will not be entertaining calls from the Gunners this summer.

With the likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane slapped with huge price tags, signing the kind of player who would be probably be signed as a replacement for an elite striker could be a shrewd move.

Gift Orban has only been in Belgium for a handful of months and still has a contract until 2027, but given his meteoric rise he may well be on the move sooner rather than later.