Manchester United’s Fred the Red revealed as Premier League highest earning mascot

Manchester United’s Fred the Red is joint highest earner amongst all of the Premier League official mascots.

In a tik-tok video by @club_app it was revealed United’s mascot earns a minimum of £70,000 a year.

Compared to those from other Premier League sides, Fred’s annual salary matches the sum paid to five other mascots, including Arsenal’s Gunnersauras and Man City’s Moonchester.

They are joined at the top of the list by Chelsea’s Stamford and Bridget The Lion along with Liverpool’s Mighty Red.

Fred’s yearly wage is based around a £500 basic rate per match plus bonuses. However, annual earnings can increase to over £100,000 a season if the team continues to progress in European and domestic cup competitions.

Since the early 1990s, Fred the Red has featured as Manchester United’s mascot, an anthropomorphic “red devil” in reference to the club’s nickname, The Red Devils.

Fred famously paraded around Wembley in 1994, when United beat Chelsea 4–0 in the FA Cup final to win the double. From that point he regularly found his way onto the club’s official merchandise.

For over thirty years he has appeared in full United kit with number 55 on the back of his shirt to entertain crowds before matches.

Fred the Red earns considerably more than newly relegated Southampton mascot Sammy Saint, who has an annual wage of just over £32,000.

Fulham’s Billy the Badger is bottom of the pile with a yearly income of just £14,000.

Back in 2019, Fred found himself at the centre of mild controversy. After ‘wiggling suggestively’ at Leeds fans during a pre-season friendly the mascot was hit by drink thrown from the crowd.

Once voted the Premier League’s best mascot by Match Magazine in 2011, Fred the Red remains a valued member and beloved icon to the Old Trafford faithful to this day.