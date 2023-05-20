Marc Skinner speaks ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester United Manager Marc Skinner has described this weekend’s Manchester derby as a “heavyweight derby” as the Reds look to stay in the title race.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game on Sunday he said:

“If we beat Manchester City then not only are we still in contention for the league but obviously mathematically we will finish above Manchester City in the league.”

“That’s how huge this moment is for us,” he continued.

United have been precariously perched on top of the table for some time, but with Chelsea winning their games in hand they head into the weekend in second.

“The beauty of it is, that we’ve worked that hard this season that even if, for whatever reason, it doesn’t happen for us on Sunday, we’re still in the position where we can control that,” Skinner said, referring to Champions League qualification.

City are currently six points behind the Reds with a maximum of six points on offer, but United have a much better goal difference than their neighbours.

He appreciated how important it would be for the fans if the Reds were to finish higher than City but went on to clarify that he hopes to do more than that.

“The reality is as a head coach, I’m trying to win both games. Manchester City is a very tough opponent for anyone in this league, anyone in Europe so we know we’ve got to be at our very best.”

The league is, of course, no longer in their hands but if United win the next two games and Chelsea lose one of theirs then United can still win the title.

United face City at Leigh Sports Village at 18.45 on Sunday, whilst Chelsea take on Arsenal.

The following week, in the last game of the season the Reds will face Liverpool at Prenton Park.