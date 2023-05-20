Match report: Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester United have beaten Bournemouth marginally to take three points and a step closer to Champions League football next season.

United were quick out the blocks, and had three shots on target in the opening ten minutes.

Just nine minutes in Casemiro scored with a sublime finish. Eriksen floated in a cross and despite the best efforts of the Bournemouth defence, Casemiro, with his back to the goal, executed a brilliant overhead kick.

Manchester United were cruising against a lacklustre Bournemouth.

Despite United’s dominance, a rare chance for Bournemouth courtesy of Solanke forced De Gea into a good save.

Casemiro, central to the goal, just outside the area had a chance to make it two to United but his powerful, low, curling shot was held well by the Bournemouth keeper.

In injury time at the end of the first half, Bournemouth came close to an equaliser as Solanke rose to meet a cross but his looping header landed on the roof of the net.

Bournemouth came out flying in the second half and forced De Gea into an early save. At full stretch he tipped it over the bar.

Solanke was there again for his hat trick of near misses, but his shot from a tight angle fizzed across the face of goal.

United slowly got a grip on the second half and Fernandes had a shot that looked to be sneaking in the far bottom corner but it was well blocked by a Bournemouth defender.

Substitute Weghorst, who is still searching for his first Premier League goal for United, came close but his shot was beaten away by Neto.

Some lovely link up play from Garnacho and Shaw was forced behind for a corner.

United kept the pressure up and as the ball was deflected away from goal the onrushing Fernandes blasted it towards the net but Neto dived and the Reds had another corner.

There were chances for both sides as we neared the end of the 90 minutes. Kiefer Moore had a chance to equalise but De Gea stayed on his feet and made himself big to keep United’s slender lead in tact.

Senesi thought he’d done it in the 94th minute but his long range effort landed on the roof of the net.

Team: De Gea, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen (McTominay 86), Casemiro, Fernandes, Sancho (Garnacho 72), Martial (Weghorst 57), Antony (Fred 86)